Murder Accused Held After Encounter With Police In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a person in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Friday for his alleged involvement in the murder of a woman, said officials.

The arrested accused has been identified as Akash Jadoun (24), a resident of Sabalgarh in Morena district. According to the police, he was the prime accused in the murder of a woman, who was shot dead under Madhav Ganj police station limits on July 29.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmaveer Singh said, "A police encounter took place in the Kampu police station area in the early morning today. The injured person has been identified as Akash Jadoun, a resident of Sabalgarh in Morena district. A case was registered against him in connection with a woman who was shot dead recently under Madhav Ganj police station and he was absconding."

The police ran a combing operation on Thursday-Friday night aiming to arrest the absconding accused in the district. The crime branch team received information about accused Jadoun late at night as he was trying to escape from Sheetla Mata Mandir Road via Shivpuri Link Road, SP Singh said.

Based on the information, police teams were formed and when the team tried to stop him, he tried to escape along the railway track. During this, he also fired at the police with a pistol as a result police retaliated and the accused sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, he added.

The officer further said, "A case was registered in connection with the murder of a woman at Madhav Ganj police station on July 29. One of the accused named Soham was already arrested in that case and the main accused Akash Jadoun was on the run. Now, he is in the hospital and proceedings of the arrest will be made soon." Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.