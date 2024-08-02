 Bhopal: Four Including 2 Women Bludgeon Man Over Monetary Dispute, Accused Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Four Including 2 Women Bludgeon Man Over Monetary Dispute, Accused Held

Bhopal: Four Including 2 Women Bludgeon Man Over Monetary Dispute, Accused Held

The victim was hospitalised thereafter, and is currently critical, the police said. Notably, the woman, whose accomplices bludgeoned the man, had levelled allegations of rape on him on July 17. All the accused have been booked by the police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including two women, allegedly bludgeoned a man over a monetary dispute in Ashoka Garden area on July 16.

The victim was hospitalised thereafter, and is currently critical, the police said. Notably, the woman, whose accomplices bludgeoned the man, had levelled allegations of rape on him on July 17. All the accused have been booked by the police.

Ashoka Garden police station TI Hemant Shrivastava said Rahul Meena, 28, a resident of Shahpura, operates several fast-food stalls and shops on Shahpura street.

As learnt by the police, the woman often used to ask Rahul for money, in times of financial crunch, and used to return the money to him within due time. A few months ago, she again borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Meena, and had been procrastinating whenever Meena used to ask her to return his money.

Read Also
Daily Hazard: Roads Reeling With Craters, Potholes Affect Nearly 5 Lakh Commuters Daily In Bhopal
article-image

On July 16, the woman called Meena to the Ashoka Garden area on the pretext of returning his money. When Meena went there, the woman as well as three of her accomplices, named Krishna Parashar, Ankit Tiwari and Nikki Vishwakarma bludgeoned him, following which he sustained grievous injuries, and had been admitted to the hospital.

After the police received CCTV footage of all the accused bludgeoning Meena, they have registered an attempt-to-murder case against all the accused.

Read Also
MP: Monsoon Delivers 7% Surplus Rainfall In State; Bhopal Exceeds Average With 35% More Rain
article-image

Probe underway into rape angle: ACP

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Shahpura area, Mayur Khandelwal, told Free Press that after the woman and her accomplices bludgeoned Meena, they lodged a rape complaint against him. He added that Meenaís kin have been alleging that the woman had been blackmailing him for money for a long time, and had even extorted Rs 1.5 lakh from him. In Ashoka Garden, when the woman and his accomplices demanded Rs 5 lakh from him and he refused, the accused thrashed him brutally.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Four Including 2 Women Bludgeon Man Over Monetary Dispute, Accused Held

Bhopal: Four Including 2 Women Bludgeon Man Over Monetary Dispute, Accused Held

Bhopal: Ladli Behnas To Get Rs 1,500 On Aug 10, Rs 450 To Refill Gas Cylinders, Announces CM Mohan...

Bhopal: Ladli Behnas To Get Rs 1,500 On Aug 10, Rs 450 To Refill Gas Cylinders, Announces CM Mohan...

MP Horror: Stepmother Burns Child With Hot Spatula Over Bedwetting

MP Horror: Stepmother Burns Child With Hot Spatula Over Bedwetting

MP CM Announces Rs 250 Aid As Rakhi Gift For Ladli Behna Beneficiaries

MP CM Announces Rs 250 Aid As Rakhi Gift For Ladli Behna Beneficiaries

Diarrhoea Kills 17 In Jabalpur Amid Rainy Season; 800 Fall Sick; Highest Cases From Dindori

Diarrhoea Kills 17 In Jabalpur Amid Rainy Season; 800 Fall Sick; Highest Cases From Dindori