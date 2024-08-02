Bhopal: Four Including 2 Women Bludgeon Man Over Monetary Dispute, Accused Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including two women, allegedly bludgeoned a man over a monetary dispute in Ashoka Garden area on July 16.

The victim was hospitalised thereafter, and is currently critical, the police said. Notably, the woman, whose accomplices bludgeoned the man, had levelled allegations of rape on him on July 17. All the accused have been booked by the police.

Ashoka Garden police station TI Hemant Shrivastava said Rahul Meena, 28, a resident of Shahpura, operates several fast-food stalls and shops on Shahpura street.

As learnt by the police, the woman often used to ask Rahul for money, in times of financial crunch, and used to return the money to him within due time. A few months ago, she again borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Meena, and had been procrastinating whenever Meena used to ask her to return his money.

On July 16, the woman called Meena to the Ashoka Garden area on the pretext of returning his money. When Meena went there, the woman as well as three of her accomplices, named Krishna Parashar, Ankit Tiwari and Nikki Vishwakarma bludgeoned him, following which he sustained grievous injuries, and had been admitted to the hospital.

After the police received CCTV footage of all the accused bludgeoning Meena, they have registered an attempt-to-murder case against all the accused.

Probe underway into rape angle: ACP

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Shahpura area, Mayur Khandelwal, told Free Press that after the woman and her accomplices bludgeoned Meena, they lodged a rape complaint against him. He added that Meenaís kin have been alleging that the woman had been blackmailing him for money for a long time, and had even extorted Rs 1.5 lakh from him. In Ashoka Garden, when the woman and his accomplices demanded Rs 5 lakh from him and he refused, the accused thrashed him brutally.