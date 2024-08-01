 MP: Monsoon Delivers 7% Surplus Rainfall In State; Bhopal Exceeds Average With 35% More Rain
The weather remained cloudy in most regions of the state on the day, while some parts recorded rainfall. In the last twenty four hours, scattered rainfall was recorded in West Madhya Pradesh with Narmadapuram recording 33.2 mm rain

Updated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 01:19 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Driven by the incessant rains recorded over the past few days, Madhya Pradesh is now enjoying a 7% surplus in rainfall this monsoon till July 31.

The cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 31 in the state has reached 480.4 mm, substantially exceeding the seasonís normal of 448.4mm. Western Madhya Pradesh has received 14 % surplus rain, while the eastern region is has merely received .14% more rain than the seasonís average during this period.

Bhopal has surpassed the state's average and received 629.7mm rain against the season normal of 467.6 mm. The state capital has received 35% surplus rainfall till July 31.

After a brief break, rain returned to the state capital on Wednesday evening. The weather remained cloudy in most regions of the state on the day, while some parts recorded rainfall. In the last twenty four hours, scattered rainfall was recorded in West Madhya Pradesh with Narmadapuram recording 33.2 mm rain, the highest in the region. Seoni in eastern MP recorded 64 mm rainfall on the day. The rainfall figures issued by the weather department during evening hours said that in the last nine hours, Bhopal received 22 mm rainfall.

As far as cyclonic circulation is concerned then one Cyclonic Circulation which was over Jharkhand had moved towards Gangetic West Bengal. Second cyclonic circulation is over the Arabian Sea. Northern and Eastern Madhya Pradesh remains cloudy.

Heavy rain alert

Weather department has issued warning of heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Eastern Madhya Pradesh and a few regions of Western MP. The heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in Singrauli, Sidhi, Balaghat, Dindori, Sehore, Harda, Betul etc. Rains are likely to batter Singhrauli, Panna, Satna, Mauganj, Anuppur, Shahdol, seoni, Mandla, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sagar etc. Along with this, many parts of West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive the rains.

Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur and some other parts of the state would witness rain and thunder activities. Besides, many pockets of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dhar, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Neemuch district will also receive rain.

