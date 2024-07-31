 EOW Searches Bhopal & Sehore Premises Of Jayashree Gayatri Foods For Illegal Exports; Dozens Of Sites Under Scanner (WATCH)
The raids involved over 25 officials who targeted more than 12 locations in Bhopal and Sehore.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) conducted searches on the premises of a dairy product manufacturer's company on suspicion of fraudulent activities in Bhopal on Wednesday. Over 12 sites are under inspection in Bhopal and Sehore.

The searches were conducted at Jayashree Gayatri Foods Private Limited, and were based on a tip off of illegally exporting dairy products. The search involved over 25 officials who targeted more than 12 locations in Bhopal and Sehore.

According to information, the team arrived around 11 AM and focused on locations including Shahpura, 10 Number Stop, and the Sehore factory. Important documents and files were seized during the operation. The company’s directors, Kishan Modi, Parul Modi, and Rajendra Modi, are under investigation.

The EOW had previously filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the directors on July 24, accusing them of preparing fake certificates for dairy product exports. The raids are part of a larger investigation into these alleged fraudulent activities.

Pollution Control Board imposed ₹1.2 crore fine

Earlier, on July 16, the district administration had shut down the Sehore-based factory due to environmental violations, following orders from the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

Power to the factory was disconnected by the electricity company on instructions from Collector Praveen Singh, halting production until the factory meets pollution control standards.

This is the second strict action against Jayashree Gayatri Foods by the district administration. Previously, the Pollution Control Board had imposed a fine of ₹1.20 crore on the company.

