Over 2 Dozen Coaching Centres, Libraries Running In Basements Across MP Sealed After Death Of Three UPSC Aspirants In Delhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the tragic death of three students in a flooded basement at an IAS Academy in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh administration has started a spree of inspections and sealed several coaching centres operating in unsafe conditions.

In Bhopal, seven coaching centres and offices operating in basements have been sealed, while in Indore, action has been taken against 17 institutions, including 13 libraries in basements and 4 coaching centres with plywood ceilings. Three institutes in Gwalior have also been sealed.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed the district collectors to be vigilant after the Delhi incident and to take safety measures to avoid similar occurrences in Madhya Pradesh. The CM has also directed the police and demanded preliminary reports from collectors on the safety measures implemented in their districts.

In addition, the state government has asked for reports from the commissioners of all 16 municipal corporations regarding coaching centres and other institutes operating in basements.

On Tuesday, a team led by Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh inspected coaching classes in MP Nagar Zone 2. Seven coaching classes operating in basements were sealed, including Kautilya Academy, The Lamp Classes, Unacademy Center, Resonance Classes, Step Up Academy and Neet Mentor. These institutions were found to be using basements without permission and for commercial activities other than parking. Safety measures were also neglected.

With Inputs from Staff Reporters

In Indore, action was taken against 17 institutions. In the Bhawarkua area, 13 libraries, including Maa Sharda Library, Gyan Pankh Library, and Abhyas Library, were sealed for operating in basements with only one entrance. Scholars Career Academy was also found operating in a basement.

SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar's team discovered Vivekanand Institute Coaching, Swami Vivekanand Library House, Dream Achievers Library, and Gyanodaya Library operating without permission under iron angle and plywood roofs. These institutions were also sealed, and legal action will be taken against their operators, according to SDM Dhangar.

In Gwalior, the team inspected coaching centres operating in basements in Lakshmibai Colony. They found coaching classes set up in parking areas with students present. Three coaching centers, including Commerce World Classes, BS Rajput Coaching, and MGD Physics Coaching, were sealed and their documents requested.