MP: CM Mohan Yadav Suspends Two Officials For Negligence Over Death Of 3-Year-Old Girl In Borewell

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said he has ordered the suspension of two officials in connection with a three-year-old girl's death that occurred after she fell into an open borewell in Singrauli district.

The girl accidentally slipped into the borewell on Monday evening and was brought out after five-and-a-half hours of efforts. But she was declared dead at a hospital. The borewell was said to be more than 250-foot deep and the girl had got stuck at the depth of 25-foot, officials earlier said.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Yadav said the girl died after falling into an open borewell in a village of Janpad Panchayat Chitrangi, located about 40km from the district headquarters.

सिंगरौली जिले की जनपद पंचायत चितरंगी के एक गांव में 3 वर्षीय बालिका के खुले बोरवेल में गिरने से कल दुखद मृत्यु हुई थी। इसमें खुले बोरवेल/नलकूप/ट्यूबवेल के सत्यापन प्रमाण पत्र में लापरवाही बरतने वाले सिंगरौली जिले में पदस्थ सहायक यंत्री, लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग, उपखंड देवसर… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 30, 2024

"Instructions have been given to suspend the Assistant Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department and the then Chief Executive Officer of Janpad Panchayat Chitrangi posted in Singrauli district with immediate effect for negligence in the verification certificate of the open borewell and tubewell," he said.

It has been made clear to all the administrative officers of the state that such an unpleasant incident should not happen in future again, he said.

The victim was identified as Soumya, a daughter of one Pintu Sahu. She fell into the borewell while playing in an agriculture field.