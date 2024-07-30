Bhopal: Three Children Drown In Newly Constructed Pond In Berasia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three children from Lalarian village in Berasia drowned in a village pond on Monday evening. The victims, identified as Raj Ahirwar, Nilesh Ahirwar, and Ehtesham, were aged between 14 and 15 years. Their bodies have been recovered, with one being retrieved on Monday night and the other two on Tuesday morning.

Upon hearing the news, Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh visited the site. The pond, where the children drowned, was constructed this year under the MGNREGA scheme and has a depth of 6-7 feet.

One body recovered in the night, two more in the morning

According to information, the children left their homes around 5-6 PM on Monday. When they did not return, their worried families began searching for them. Eyewitnesses last saw the children heading towards Parvalia Road. During the search, the families found the children's clothes and slippers near a pond, approximately 1.5 km from Lalarian village, around 9 PM.

Using torchlight, they discovered one child’s body floating in the pond. The police arrived promptly and retrieved Raj Ahirwar’s body. The rescue operation continued throughout the night.

By Tuesday morning, the bodies of Nilesh Ahirwar (13) and Ehtesham (14) were also recovered. The post-mortems will be conducted at the government hospital in Bairasia. All three children belonged to families of laborers. Nilesh was in the 8th grade, Raj Ahirwar in the 4th, and Ehtesham in the 5th.