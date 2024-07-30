MP Shocker: Minor Siblings Die After Drinking Water From Public Well; Over 150 People Affected

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor brother-sister duo died due to severe diarrhea after drinking water from public well in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Following the incident, health department has sent a team of specialised doctors to assess the situation and prevent any further incidents.

This incident occurred in the Gangwaha village which comes under the jurisdiction of Bamitha police station in the district. The children who died were aged 11 and 5.

According to information, the children are identified as Arvind (11) and Roshni (5), children of Ramesh Adivasi. Sources say that the villagers used water from a contaminated well. Villagers were advised not to drink the water.

Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) R P Gupta says that the water was contaminated with bleaching powder. Not only that particular well, but other local sources of water also contain bleaching powder.

Were taken to hospital but could not be saved

According to the father of the children, he brought them on Sunday evening to the Bamitha health centre because they were suffering from vomiting and diarrhea.

The district hospital was shut, due to which the children were taken to a private hospital. The doctors tried but unfortunately the children could not be saved.

Other cases reported

Reports of cases of similar kind have been reported from some other parts of the state. On Monday, four cases were reported. Out of the four, three have been hospitalised.

In another case, seven people including five women and a child have succumbed to the water borne disease. A total of 150 people have been affected due to diarrhea in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, three men, including a father-son duo, died due to diarrhoea and six others contracted the disease in two villages of Umaria district.