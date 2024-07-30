MP: 3-Year-Old Girl Falls In Borewell In Singrauli, Rescue On

BHOPAL/ SINGRAULI (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl accidentally fell into an open borewell near a village in Singrauli district on Monday evening. Efforts were on to rescue her till filing of this report.

The 250-foot deep borewell was inactive for past 10 years. The recent rain had removed the soil dumped on the borewell and the incident took place.

Bargawan police station inspector Shivpujan Mishra said incident occurred in Kasar village where Shoumya, daughter of Pintu Sahu, fell in the borewell near the village while playing on a field at 4 pm. The village is located about 40 kilometres from district headquarters.

Rescuers have launched an operation to take out the girl, Mishra added. He said the district collector and superintendent of police have reached the spot where local residents have also gathered.

Six mount chain machines have begun digging parallel ditch to rescue the girl.