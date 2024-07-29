MP: Four Persons Killed After Bus Rams Into Motorcycle In State Capital Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed after a bus rammed into their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Hoshangabad Road in the Bagsewaniya area around 9 pm on Sunday, an official said.

The victims were returning home from a market when a bus rammed into their motorcycle and knocked them down, inspector Amit Soni of Bagsewaniya police station told PTI.

Phool Singh Lodhi (40), his wife Sita (35), their daughter and one Saroj Rani Ahirwar (45) were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, he said.

The police have arrested the accused bus driver and impounded the vehicle, the official said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Three Held For Robbing Man Of His Truck

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sukhi Sewaniya police on Sunday arrested three men who had robbed a man of his truck two days ago. The stolen truck and possessions of the accused worth Rs 14 lakh were seized. Bhopal rural SP Pramod Kumar Sinha told Free Press that the incident took place on July 24. The complainant Balwant Singh owned a truck and had left for Pithampur in Dhar by his vehicle in the evening.

Near Kanhasaiyya bypass in Sukhi Sewaniya, three bike-borne men stopped in front of his truck, forced him get out of it. They took away his cell phone and truck’s keys. They assaulted Singh and sped away after which he approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. After a probe that lasted for two days, the police apprehend the accused on Sunday, who identified himself as Rafiq Kala (50), Manoj Yadav (38) and Devkaran Gurjar (31). All three of them are listed criminals.