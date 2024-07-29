MP: Two Kanwariya Killed, 14 Injured After Truck-Tractor Collision In Morena On Second Shravan Somwar | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, two Kanwariyas lost their lives, and 14 others got injured when a truck collided with a tractor-trolley in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred at 5 am on National Highway 44, about 10 kilometres from the district headquarters.

According to information, the tractor-trolley was following a Kanwariya procession to provide assistance when the speeding truck hit it from behind. The deceased have been identified as Bharat Lal Sharma (37) and Ramnaresh Sharma (26) from the Sihoniya area. Both were uncle and nephew.

12 out of danger, 2 critical

The injured were immediately taken to the district hospital, where they are said to be out of danger. However, two of the injured were later referred to Gwalior due to their critical condition.

The accident enraged local villagers, who beat up the truck driver and blocked the highway for some time. Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Thakur confirmed that law enforcement personnel were deployed to the site to manage the situation and clear the roadblock.

Kanwariyas were on way to Soron in UP

The Kanwariya were on their way to Soron in Uttar Pradesh to collect Gangajal for the Jal Abhishek of Shivlings during the month of Shravan. The procession had started from Khadiyahar village.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan, arrived at the scene to manage the situation and clear the traffic jam, which took approximately two and a half hours.