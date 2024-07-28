MP: Tension In Thandla As Man Dies After Release From Police Custody

Villagers protesting at Harinagar police post | FP Photo

Thandla/Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Thandla as villagers pelted stones at Harinagar police post, demanding justice for a 52-year-old man who allegedly died shortly after being released from police custody, prompting police to fire teargas shells to disperse protestors.

The incident occurred at Harinagar village under Kakan Wani police station area on Sunday. Family members of the deceased, identified as Rasan Singh Kihori, arrived at the Harinagar police post with the body, demanding accountability regarding his sudden demise and action against erring police officials.

According to eyewitnesses, villagers pelted stones at the police post, leading officers to seek shelter inside. In response, the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and prevent further escalation of violence.

Family members alleged that the victim was taken into custody for interrogation and handed over to Sarpanch after three hours. He died before reaching home.

Irked over death, the victimís family and villagers accused the police of brutality, alleging that he was subjected to physical assault during his brief detention, which led to his death.

As the situation went out of control, additional police forces from across the district were summoned to restore law and order and ensure the safety of both the public and police personnel.

Senior police officials, including the ASP and SDOP, intervened to control the situation and initiate an investigation into the incident.

Following a day of turmoil, the body of the deceased was transferred to Thandla Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination, with police promising a thorough investigation into the case.

As per reports, Harinagar police attempted to arrest Khushal, absconding for multiple crimes. His father, Rasan, brought to create pressure, mysteriously collapsed outside the police post.

The incident has sparked widespread concern about law and order in the district, with local authorities facing scrutiny over their handling of recent events.

Indore Range (Rural) DIG visited the scene to engage with both police officials and aggrieved villagers for a transparent investigation. Further investigation was underway.