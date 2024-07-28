Bhopal Man Held For Killing Woman In Bengaluru PG | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested a man based in the city for allegedly barging into a paying guest accommodation (PG) in Bengaluru and hacking his girlfriend’s roommate to death a few days ago. The Karnataka court on Saturday remanded the accused in 10-day police custody. The CCTV footage of the incident was also being circulated on social media, in which the accused was seen stabbing the woman.

According to the Bengaluru police, the accused was identified as Abhishek, a resident of Bhopal, while his girlfriend used to reside at the PG. He had been having arguments with her regularly and he suspected that one of the roommates of her girlfriend, identified as Kriti Kumari, had pitted her against him, which caused resentment in their relationship. Abhishek went to Bengaluru on Tuesday and sneaked into the PG.

Upon spotting Kriti, he stabbed her with a knife multiple times and fled the scene. Kriti screamed to alert her fellow mates at the PG, but did not receive any help and bled to death. According to sources in the Bengaluru police, Abhishek used to visit his girlfriend at the PG earlier and frequent arguments used to take place and Abhishek used to create a ruckus.