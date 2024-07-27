MP: Three Suspects, A Lone Cop & A Thrilling Early-Morning Chase In Ujjain; Pistol, Live Cartridges Recovered; Accused Arrested

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three men were arrested after they attacked a police constable with a knife during a thrilling chase on a rainy Saturday morning in Ujjain.

The constable was seriously injured when the criminals stopped their bike and stabbed him in the rib. Fellow officers quickly took him to a private hospital for treatment. Following the incident, the police formed five teams and gathered information to catch the attackers.

The thrilling early-morning chase...

According to information, on wee hours of Saturday, around 3-4 AM, two suspects were spotted on a motorcycle heading towards Ujjain. When the police attempted to stop them, the suspects fired at the officers. Due to the rain, the bike slipped in the mud, but the suspects continued to fire. The police, in self-defense, fired back, injuring one suspect in the legs. The other suspect was also apprehended.

SP Pradeep Sharma stated that the police were actively searching for the attackers who had stabbed the constable. They received a tip that two suspects were heading towards Ujjain from Sanwarakhedi Bridge on a motorcycle. Police officers, led by Madhav Nagar and Neelganga station chiefs, were deployed to catch them.

As the suspects approached Ujjain, the police tried to stop them. The suspects sped up their bike but slipped in the mud, injuring their legs. Despite this, they fired at the police, who fired back in self-defense, hitting one suspect in the legs.

SP Sharma revealed that the arrested suspects are Mahesh Lodhi (26 years old) and Rahul Bose (30 years old). They were taken into police custody and brought to the district hospital for treatment. The police recovered a pistol, three live cartridges, and other items from them. A third suspect, Shiv, is still being sought and will be arrested soon.

The mysterious behaviour

Additional SP Jayant Rathore mentioned that late Thursday night, police received information about a cow accident near Zero Point Bridge. While attending to the scene, they noticed three young men behaving suspiciously on a bike. Constables Akash Jatav and Pawan tried to stop them, but they sped away. The police chased them and managed to stop the bike near SS Hospital in Freeganj. One of the criminals attacked Constable Akash with a knife, and the three suspects fled into the alleys. Akash was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

SP Sharma added that the arrested suspects have a history of robbery cases registered against them in Jiwajiganj and Dewasgate police stations. On the day of the incident, they had also robbed two laborer brothers in Ghatiya. Each suspect had a bounty of ₹30,000 for their arrest.