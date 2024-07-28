Bhopal Weather Updates: It’s Bucketing Down; 3.7 Inch Rain In 36 Hours; Upper Lake Level Rises To 1,664.50 Ft; FTL Is 1666.80 Ft | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is bucketing down in Bhopal. On Saturday, there was heavy rain in morning hours, which was 18.2mm. The city received 75.2mm (3 inch) rainfall in last 24 hours and 93.4mm (3.7 inch) in last 36 hours. The water level in Upper Lake level rose by 1.4 ft to 1664.50ft against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1666.80ft.

Mayor Malti Rai, Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Ravindra Yati and officials visited Bhadbhada Dam to view preparations for opening the gates. With heavy rain in Sehore district, water level of Upper Lake increased through Kolans river in Sehore district. Kolans, Bada Talab, Bhadbhada and Kaliyasot dams are interlinked.

After Bhadbhada dam gates are opened first. Then, Kaliyasot Dam gates are opened. The rains in the city have peeled of the surface of roads including VIP road, developing potholes. There are potholes around rotaries too. Jyoti Talkies rotary, Raj Bhavan rotary have developed potholes. Roads at collectorate, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bittan Market (in front RBI Colony), Chanchal Chowraha have large potholes.

Worse, there is no relief from waterlogging in low lying areas though people have begun draining out rain water from their houses. MiC member Ravindra Yati said, “Bhadbhada dam gates will be opened after attaining FTL, which is still 2ft below the mark.

On Saturday, we visited the dam and took the stock of preparations. BMC has sounded alert in surrounding villages of the dam. BMC is monitoring the situation in and around the city.” “Our technical team is consistently monitoring Bhadbhada dam situation. We have all preparations for opening the gates after attainting FTL,” The BMC engineer Ajay Solanki said.