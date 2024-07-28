Bhopal Airport Set For Major Upgrades To Enhance Connectivity & Passenger Experience |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Airport is set to embark on significant upgrades aimed at improving its ranking and enhancing both connectivity and passenger experience. These enhancements will facilitate a boost in both domestic and international travel, with the introduction of advanced technology ensuring better safety and smoother operations.

Separate arrival hall for departures

A key aspect of the reconfiguration project is the transformation of the terminal building. A separate arrival hall will be created in the basement, dedicating the entire existing building to departures.

Passenger handeling capacity to be doubled

This strategic change is expected to double the terminal's passenger handling capacity. Additionally, the airport is finalizing the installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) CAT-II, which will enhance flight safety and efficiency, particularly in low visibility conditions that frequently cause delays.

Training to staff for better passenger experience

Infrastructural changes are complemented by the airport's plans to initiate international flights, allowing passengers to fly abroad directly from Bhopal. To ensure high customer satisfaction, Bhopal Airport is focusing on maintaining and improving passenger services, including staff training and updated facilities.

Investment in new technology

Moreover, the airport is investing in new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to streamline processes, enhance security checks, and improve the overall travel experience. These efforts aim to manage crowds more efficiently and expedite various operations at the airport.