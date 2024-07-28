MP Sports Updates: Indore Divisional Commissioner Met International Footballer Jyoti; 45 Players To Take Part In Junior National Wushu C’ship | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jyoti Chauhan, the first football player of Madhya Pradesh to represent the Indian team in theAsian Games, made a courtesy call on Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh here on Saturday.

On this occasion, Singh praised the achievements of this player, who hails from Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district of Indore division. He said that this player has brought laurels not only to Indore division but to the entire Madhya Pradesh in the country. He also wished Jyoti Chauhan a bright future.

45 players to take part in Junior National Wushu C’ship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all 45 players from the state are taking part in 23rd Junior National Wushu Championship, which began in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on July 26 and end on July 31. Selection for the national competition was conducted by a selection committee during state Wushu championship held in Satna from June 14 to 16.

The championship will feature contest in weight categories and Taolu events for players aged 14 to 18. The state team is guided by Indian Wushu team’s coach and secretary Sarika Gupta. Approximately 1,200 athletes from across India are expected to participate in the event.