MP: Government College Students Deprived Of Quality Education; No Action Taken On Former Principal's Misuse Of Fund | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Mandleshwar Government College is struggling to provide quality education to its students due to the financial irregularities committed by its former principal, Lata Mansare in June 2022. The college is still reeling from the effects of the embezzlement, which has resulted in the wasteful spending of Rs 33.31 lakh.

The lack of essential materials in the laboratories of various subjects, including Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, is severely impacting the students' learning experience. The materials purchased by Mansare from Vaishnavi Traders of Gwalior without the recommendation of the purchase committee are still sealed in a room in the college, rendering them unusable.

The students are being denied the opportunity to gain practical knowledge and skills due to the unavailability of these essential materials. The college's inability to provide a conducive learning environment is affecting the students' academic performance and overall development. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest and road blockade on March 4, demanding action against Mansare.

An investigation into the financial irregularities has confirmed that Mansare committed fraud by getting the fake signatures of Prof Rajguru Patidar and Dr Santosh Barde, members of the 4-member purchase committee and the real signature of Dr Fauzia Aziz.

The payment for the materials was made by Mansare to the concerned firm and she even received an air conditioner as a gift, which is still installed in the principal's room. Despite the investigation report being submitted to the department, no action has been taken against Mansare. The current in-charge principal, Rajguru Patidar, confirmed the irregularities and said that the college is waiting for guidelines from the department to take further action.