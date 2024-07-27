Madhya Pradesh: Bhikangaon's Alert Neighbour Foils Burglary Bid In Broad Daylight |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a commendable act, an alert neighbour foiled a burglary bid at a locked house in Gulmohar Colony of Bhikangaon on Saturday.

According to residents, the Trivedi family was out of town when the incident occurred at the house. Ravindra Dubey, 68, a retired deputy ranger, spotted miscreants at neighbour’s premises while attempting to break into the house.

Eyewitnesses reported that the thieves broke into the house in broad daylight. Soon their effort was thwarted by vigilant Ravindra Dubey, who noticing the commotion, intervened swiftly. He confronted the burglars, engaging in a physical altercation that resulted in the torn clothing of the thieves.

Miscreants fled from the scene, leaving behind a bag containing incriminating items such as a dagger, screwdriver and vehicle number plates. Expressing serious concern over poor law and order in the locality, residents informed police about the matter. Police started scanning CCTV footage and other evidence recovered to apprehend the perpetrator.

Bajrang Dal Activists Rescue Injured Cows In Maheshwar

Bajrang Dal Activists Rescue Injured Cows In Maheshwar | FP Photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of compassion, Bajrang Dal activists rushed to aid two cows injured in a road accident on the Barwah-Dhamanod road. The incident, involving a hit-and-run by an unidentified vehicle near Bharat Petrol Pump, left the cows in critical condition.

Upon receiving the information, Bajrang Dal workers, including district coordinator Balram Khatik and city coordinators Badal Verma, Deepak Kewat, and city cow protection chief Rohan Verma immediately rushed to the scene.

With the assistance of veterinary doctor Lokendra Mandloi, the team diligently provided medical treatment to the injured cows. Dr Mandloi ensured the cows received necessary care without delay. Several workers, including Neeraj Om Talware, Aditya, and Manish Soni, were also present.