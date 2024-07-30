MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya Visits Congress Office, Gets Two ‘Heads’ Rolling

Vijayvargiya visits Congress office in Indore. File Photo |

BHOPAL\INDORE (Madhya Pradesh): The suspension of two Congress office-bearers of Indore for "indiscipline" for according a warm welcome to minister Kailash Vijayvargiya at the party's Indore office, has been extended, said the party leaders here on Monday.

On July 12th,Vijayvargiya had gone to the local Congress office of Indore to invite its leaders to join the sapling plantation drive organised here under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, during which party functionaries were seen engaging in banter with the minister over tea and snacks.

The notice issued by the PCC to city unit president Surjit Singh Chaddha and district rural unit president Sadashiv Yadav said welcoming such a person, who killed the democratic values in the city of Maa Ahilya and shamed the city in the country and abroad by snatching the right to vote from the people of Indore, in Gandhi Bhawan (the District Congress Committee office of Indore) came under the category of indiscipline.

The notice, was issued on July 20th and it was given seven days time to the leaders to put their reply, but till Sunday no reply came from them.

State media president Mukesh Nayak told media persons "The Congress organisation has not received a satisfactory reply to the notice from both the leaders and they are still suspended from their posts. Vijayvargiya made Akshay Kanti Bam, the declared candidate of the Congress from Indore Lok Sabha constituency, sit in his car and got his nomination withdrawn at the last moment".

Meanwhile, district president Sadashiv Yadav told Free Press, “We have submitted our reply to the party on the notice we received.”

Similarly, Chaddha said, “It’s not only political etiquette, but our values to welcome, even if an enemy visit you and I just performed the same. We had informed the senior leaders about the same as well.”