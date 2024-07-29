'20% Of Tigers In India In Our State': MP CM Mohan Yadav On International Tiger Day | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has extended greetings on the occasion of International Tiger Day and said that we are fortunate that human beings roam on roads during the day and tigers roam at night here in Bhopal.

CM Yadav made the remark while addressing a program at Kushabhau Thakre Hall International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in the state capital on Monday on the occasion of International Tiger Day.

"An excitement and joy appear just by taking the name 'Tiger'. We are even more fortunate that there are many state capitals in the country but Bhopal is outweighing all of them. Here, human beings roam on the roads during the day and tigers roam at night. There is no capital in the country where tigers roam like this. We enjoy ourselves in our respective territories," CM Yadav said.

The chief minister further highlighted that there is a significant number of tigers in Madhya Pradesh and around 20 per cent of the tigers in the entire country are found alone in the state.

"There are many things in favour of tigers and it is our good fortune that just like our capital city is special from other states, we are also special in terms of numbers of tigers. In a short span of time, around 20 percent tigers of in the entire country are found in our state," he added.

He further emphasised that there are seven tiger reserves in the state and over 25 lakh tourists visit here in a year. The state also generates revenue of around 55 to 60 crores for the tourists. Along with this, cheetahs are also found in the state now.

Praising the Tiger, CM said, "People consider the lion as the king of the jungle, but he is not a king. If we look at his nature, he is lazy in terms of his living. He does not hunt on his own. If one who cannot put effort for his living on his own strength, what kind of king can it be? Someone else hunts for the lion. While the tiger shows its might, it hunts its own prey." "We have got the title of Tiger State and its joy is different. I extend my greetings to everyone on this occasion of International Tiger Day," he further added.

