Bhopal: In First-Of-Its Kind, Electric Buses To Run In MANIT From Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electric buses will start operating in MANIT campus from four different routes from Monday. These buses will provide a means of transport for MANIT students within the campus and will help to maintain a bike free campus resulting in improved road safety and eco friendly environment. It is for the first time in the country where such initiative is taken in educational institutions. The buses will take the students from hostels to administrative blocks.

Four e-buses were inaugurated at Radhakrishnan Auditorium (SAC) of the state on Sunday. E-buses have been provided to MANIT Bhopal as part of the corporate social responsibility initiative of REC Limited. With the introduction of e buses, there will not be any problem for students to go from one end of the campus to another in a 650 acre campus. Vivek Dewangan who has been conferred with the Distinguished Alumni Award by MANIT was chief guest.