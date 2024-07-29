 Bhopal: In First-Of-Its Kind, Electric Buses To Run In MANIT From Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: In First-Of-Its Kind, Electric Buses To Run In MANIT From Today

Bhopal: In First-Of-Its Kind, Electric Buses To Run In MANIT From Today

4 e-buses flagged off to make bike and pollution free campus.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
E-buses were inaugurated at Radhakrishnan Auditorium (SAC) of the state on Sunday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electric buses will start operating in MANIT campus from four different routes from Monday. These buses will provide a means of transport for MANIT students within the campus and will help to maintain a bike free campus resulting in improved road safety and eco friendly environment. It is for the first time in the country where such initiative is taken in educational institutions. The buses will take the students from hostels to administrative blocks.

Read Also
Bhopal Airport Set For Major Upgrades To Enhance Connectivity & Passenger Experience
article-image

Four e-buses were inaugurated at Radhakrishnan Auditorium (SAC) of the state on Sunday. E-buses have been provided to MANIT Bhopal as part of the corporate social responsibility initiative of REC Limited. With the introduction of e buses, there will not be any problem for students to go from one end of the campus to another in a 650 acre campus. Vivek Dewangan who has been conferred with the Distinguished Alumni Award by MANIT was chief guest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: Cut to size, Many Suitors, Waiting For Transfer, Lacklustre Attitude, Chhupa...

Overheard In Bhopal: Cut to size, Many Suitors, Waiting For Transfer, Lacklustre Attitude, Chhupa...

MP: Employee Selection Board Mulls Opting High-End Technology To Check Impersonation

MP: Employee Selection Board Mulls Opting High-End Technology To Check Impersonation

Madhya Pradesh: Gates Of Three Dams Opened As Heavy Rains Swell Up Water Bodies

Madhya Pradesh: Gates Of Three Dams Opened As Heavy Rains Swell Up Water Bodies

MP: More Than 350 Schools In State Closed For Now, Teachers Shifted To Other Schools

MP: More Than 350 Schools In State Closed For Now, Teachers Shifted To Other Schools

Bhopal: Water-Logging Plagues City, Poor Drainage System Inundates Low-Lying Areas, Submerges Roads

Bhopal: Water-Logging Plagues City, Poor Drainage System Inundates Low-Lying Areas, Submerges Roads