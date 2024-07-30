Masked Men Shoot 55-Year-Old Woman Dead After She Refuses To Give Up Gold Chain In MP's Gwalior; CCTV Clip Viral

An excerpt from the CCTV |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two masked men allegedly shot dead a woman outside her residence after she refused to give her gold chain in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday. The bullet pierced through her chest, killing her on spot.

The 55-year-old deceased has been identified as Anita Gupta, a resident of Gwalior, and son is named Jai Gupta.

The incident was caught in CCTV cameras, which shows the two bikers threatening the woman and her son with a pistol. The miscreants demanded the gold chain from her son. When her son resisted, they shot at him, and the bullet hit his mother in the chest

A case has been registered against the perpetrators and the police assured that the culprits will be apprehended soon.

Watch the CCTV footage here:-

#WATCH | Masked Miscreants Shoot A Woman Dead When She Refused To Give Up Her Chain In Gwalior#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/DiYegywZVv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 30, 2024

According to information, the victim's family operates buses and is involved in disputes with several people. On the day of the incident, Anita and her son Jai had just returned from a doctor's visit when the miscreants attacked.

Anita Gupta was seriously injured and taken to the hospital as soon as possible, however, she succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead at a private hospital.

Senior police officers arrived promptly at the scene with their team and began investigating. They have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the attackers using the CCTV footage.