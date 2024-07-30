Bike Tripling Kills 2 Youths, Leaves 1 Critical In MP's Ratlam

2 Youths Killed While Driving Triple Seat On Bike In Dadar; 1 Critical | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died while three other sustained severe injuries in two separate road accidents that took place in Ratlam and Seoni on Monday evening. In both the cases, victims were tripling on bikes.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. The onset of monsoon has led to an increase in the numbers of road accidents.

Two men died and one injured in Ratlam

Tripling proved to be fatal for three youths returning home on one motorcycle in Ratlam on Monday evening. On the way, the rider lost the control of the bike and rammed into a divider on Barbad Road which comes under the jurisdiction of Industrial Area PS.

Two of the three succumbed to their injuries while one sustained major injuries. The deceased are identified as Dalla (30) and Vishal (24)

They were rushed to the hospital, where two out of the three were declared dead on arrival.

One woman died and two sustained injuries in Seoni

A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle injuring two and killing a 22 year old woman on Monday evening. The incident occurred on the Jabalpur - Lakhnadon Highway near Dhuma village in the Seoni district.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Prathma Kusre (22). Kusre, along with two others were on their way returning from college when the incident occurred. The injured are undergoing treatment in the district hospital. .