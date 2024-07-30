HEAVY RAINFALL | Temples On Main Ghats Submerged; Kshipra Swells As More Rain Falls

Most of the temples located on major ghats of Kshipra were inundated in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Kshipra swelled thanks to heavy rainfall which occurred during the past 24 hours in Dewas and Indore districts. By Monday afternoon, the river was overflowing from the Bada Pull area which led to the submergence of temples located near the main ghats.

Despite the police’s alert, the people were seen reaching large numbers in the Ram Ghat for a bath in the morning hours. Though only 12.6 mm of rainfall (total 384 mm) was recorded in the city from 5 pm on Sunday to 5 pm on Monday, water-related problems continued to dominate the normal life.

Heavy downpours started at around 8 pm which continued till late night. Due to favourable monsoon conditions, the rainy season has been continuing for two days, but there has been less rainfall as compared to last year. The rainy season has started in the city from Sunday morning. In different corners of the city, it rained sometimes drizzly and sometimes suddenly heavily till afternoon.

This mood of the weather kept changing throughout the day. Late at night, the weather changed again and there was heavy rain at different times with thunder and lightning.

On Monday morning also, the process of sometimes heavy and sometimes less rain continued. July, which is known for good rain in Ujjain district, did not receive such rain this time. The situation worsened due to waterlogging in the old city from main roads to streets. Two-wheeler drivers had to face the most trouble due to knee-to-waist level water. The rain created a waterlogging situation in many places. People of these areas of the old city alleged that the city’s sanitation system has come to a standstill. Cleaning is being done only for show.

Garbage was being removed from the roads but the drains are clogged. Garbage was not being removed from the streets and localities. In the last 24 hours, more than three inches of rainfall occurred in Ujjain city, but Gambhir Dam is still empty.

Only 50 Mc Ft of water has been added to the dam whereas last year 1942 Mc Ft of water had been filled. Till Monday morning, the Gambhir Dam, which quenches the thirst of the city, had 458 MC Ft of water. Till Sunday morning, it was only 408 Mc Ft. In this way, only 50 Mc Ft of water could be filled in the dam.