MP: ABVP Protests Against Principal Over Alleged Misconduct; SDM Assures To Inspect School And Hostel In Sardarpur

ABVP members submitting memorandum |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Monday, held a rally and submitted a nine-point memorandum to SDM Megha Panwar, highlighting allegations of irregularities and misconduct by the principal of CM Rise School, Jabbar Singh Patel. The rally, led by ABVP co-secretary Prachi Yadav, saw students from CM Rise School march through the village to voice their concerns.

The memorandum submitted to SDM Panwar detailed serious allegations against principal Patel, including accusations of misbehaviour and physical abuse towards students, leading to a significant drop in admissions to 60 per cent this year and poor performance in the 10th and 12th board exams. The ABVP also raised issues about the mistreatment of students at Utkrisht Hostel, including forced relocations, inadequate living conditions, and the cessation of coaching services.

In response to the memorandum, SDM Panwar assured immediate action, stating, "The memorandum from ABVP has been received. This matter has been sent to the block education officer. On Tuesday, I will personally inspect the arrangements of CM Rise School and Utkrisht Hostel. After that, I will decide whether to initiate an investigation or rectify the system."

Principal Jabbar Singh Patel refuted the allegations, claiming they were baseless. He stated, "CM Rise School is being run smoothly in the Utkrisht Hostel on the instructions of the assistant commissioner. Utkrisht Hostel has been shifted to Shabri Ashram. There, students are complaining about water dripping from the tin shed. The tin shed will be repaired immediately. All the problems of the students will be solved."

Read Also MP: Four Persons Killed After Bus Rams Into Motorcycle In State Capital Bhopal

Key concerns outlined in memorandum

-- Intimidation and harassment of students by principal Patel

-- Poor arrangements and unsanitary conditions at the new hostel location

-- Allegations of misappropriation of funds and resources by the principal

-- Improper handling of school and sports complex materials procurement