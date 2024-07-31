Fraudsters Trap Doc By Accusing Her Of Sending Illegal Parcel To Myanmar, Dupe Her Of ₹38 Lakh; Arrested In Bhopal

2 Held For Duping Jobless In Bhopal: 1st In MP To Have Contacts With Chinese Fraudsters |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two from Bhopal were arrested for duping a Gwalior-based doctor of Rs 38 lakh. The cyber fraudsters threatened the female doctor, accusing her of sending an illegal consignment to Myanmar. They demanded Rs 38 lakh to settle the matter.

The two suspects have international links and would collaborate with foreign nationals to commit fraud in the state. They have been arrested from Bhopal and are under police custody.

The victim is identified as Dr. Sujata Bapat, a medical officer from the Gwalior district. She reported that on April 9, she received a call from a man named Rajiv Gupta, claiming to be from DHL Courier Company. He falsely accused her of ordering a suspicious parcel to Myanmar. Subsequently, she was connected to a supposed CBI officer who accused her of involvement in human trafficking and money laundering, coercing her to transfer 38 lakh rupees.

The investigation traced one account to Bhopal, leading to Shahrukh Khan's arrest. His interrogation led to Laiq Beg's capture. The suspects converted the stolen money to USDT and sent it abroad. The search for their associates continues.

Money sent abroad to cover track

According to police, the suspects, posing as CBI officers, used threats of human trafficking to intimidate their victim. The stolen funds were transferred abroad through online channels.

Records revealed that the suspects purchased around 2.5 Crore rupees worth of American cryptocurrency in a month. The investigation identified 18 bank accounts used for the transfers, involving one female accomplice.