Three Women Seal Shivling With Bricks & Cement In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; Give This BIZZARE Reason To Police

Three women seal Shivling with bricks and cement in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): During the holy Shravana month, when devotees across the country are offering prayers to Lord Shiva to seek his blessings, three women allegedly sealed the Shivlinga with bricks and cement in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

According to information, the matter pertains to a Shiv temple located at City Center in Gwalior. As the devotees reached the temple, they were shocked to see the Shivlinga covered in concrete. The three accused women have been arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

The accused women said that they sealed the Shivlinga on the instructions of Lord Shiva, who appeared in their dream.

VIDEO | Three women seal Shivling with bricks and cement in Gwalior, stating Lord Shiva instructed her to do so in her dream.#MadhyaPradesh #Gwalior #LordShiva pic.twitter.com/RKpukmzkKY — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 5, 2024

What was the reason?

One of the women, named Krishna, claimed that Lord Shiva had appeared in her dream and instructed her to cover the Shivling so that it could grow inside. Following the dream, the three women sealed the Shivling.

Upon receiving the information, police from the University Police Station arrived at the scene. They registered a case against the three women and managed to arrest two of them.

Charged with Blasphemy

The police investigation revealed that a 45-year-old woman named Krishna, along with two other women, was responsible for sealing the Shivling. The police arrested two of the women from their homes and started an investigation into the matter. The three women have been charged with the offence of hurting religious sentiments (Blasphemy).

Krishna Devi admitted to sealing the Shivling and explained that she did so to let the same grow inside. When questioned by the police about how the Shivling was growing, she claimed that Lord Shiva appeared in her dream and told her to cover it to facilitate its growth.

Locals informed the police that the three women seemed mentally unstable and often prevented people from visiting the temple. The police have removed the bricks and cement from the Shivling and are continuing their investigation.