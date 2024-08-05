MONSOON MISERY: Rain Exposes Poor Civic Infrastructure In MP's Alot; Cong & BJP Councillors Write To CMO

Deplorable condition of city roads |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The arrival of the monsoon has exposed critical vulnerabilities in infrastructure and raised alarms about the preparedness for heavy downpours in Alot town.

Main roads at Sanjay Chowk are plagued by mud, malfunctioning surveillance cameras and defunct public announcement systems have exacerbated the woes.

Adding to the public discontent, crucial facilities like passenger waiting rooms at bus stand and welcome gates along Badod and Nageshwar roads are in a state of disrepair.

The alarming state of affairs has prompted a group of eight councillors from both the BJP and Congress to speak out against the negligence.

In a joint effort, they penned a letter to CMO Dilip Srivastava, outlining 40 pressing issues affecting the town.

Despite their plea, a scheduled council meeting to address these concerns has been delayed.

Among the grievances highlighted by the councillors is the deplorable condition of the road leading to the Anadi Kalpeshwar Mahadev temple, a revered site drawing devotees during the Sawan month.

Congress councillor Ashok Khinchi accused the civic body of rampant corruption. "The council's reluctance to convene a meeting is an attempt to conceal its failures," Khinchi remarked.

In response, municipal council vice president Mahendra Singh Solanki acknowledged the challenges and attributed the delay in convening the meeting to electoral code constraints. He assured that pending proposals for development and initiatives to mend roads will be expedited soon.