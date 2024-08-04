Families Return Home After Kaliyasot Dam Water Recedes; Bhopal Faces Ongoing Flood Challenges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 25 families that were relocated from Samardha in Kolar satellite township after all the gates of Kaliyasot dam were opened on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday have returned after the water receded.

However, the gates of Kaliyasot and Bhadbhada dams have remained open. Meanwhile, there was cloudy weather in the city on Saturday. However, as there was a break in the heavy rain spell, residents in the low-lying areas heaved a sigh of relief from a flood-like situation.

Other low-lying areas like Oriya slums and others are still facing waterlogging. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made ward-wise teams for draining out the rain water. Bhopal has recorded 53 per cent surplus rainfall so far. The city recorded 764.4 mm rainfall, while its normal is 495.5mm.

SDM Kolar Ravishankar Rai said, “Late night rescue operation was carried on to relocate 25 families to safer places with increasing water level at Sarmadha as all the 13 gates of the Kaliyasot dam were opened. On Friday, with receding water level, relocated families were allowed to return home. They may be relocated again in case water level increases.”

Holiday order leads to confusion

Confusion and chaos prevailed among parents and students after the district administration ordered a holiday only for those schools which faced a flood-like situation on Friday.

The next day, the order for selective schools created confusion among parents and students as almost all the schools were found closed when the parents went there to drop their wards.