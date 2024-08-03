Man Returning With 'Gangajal' During Kanwar Yatra Gets Electric Shock After Touching Pole In MP's Morena, Dies

Man Dies Of Electrocution After Coming In Contact With Electricity Pole In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man, returning with gangajal during the Kanwar yatra, died of electrocution in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Saturday.

The man had collected holy water from the Ganga River in Uttar Pardesh's Soron. Unware of the live electric flow, he came in contact with a pole installed on the roadside near Sikrauda on National Highway 44 and tgot electrocuted. The electric shock was so intense that he died on the spot.

Body sent for post-mortem

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Puram Kushwaha, son of Kedar Singh Kushwaha, a resident of Baghchini area in Morena. He had gone to Harigyan Ka Pura, Soron in Uttar Pradesh with other villagers to collect Gangajal from the Ganga River.

While returning with other Kanwars, he and his companions came near an electric pole on National Highway 44 near Sikroda. The pole was live with electricity. As soon as he touched the pole, he was electrocuted and died on the spot.

After the incident, his companions panicked and took him to the Ganesh Hospital in the city by ambulance, where doctors declared him dead. His body will be sent for post-mortem.