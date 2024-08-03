New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Express Among 12 Trains Cancelled; Route Changed For Swarn Jayanti, AP Express; Check ALL Details

Indore: Extra General Coaches To Be Installed In 26 City-Bound Trains | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several trains plying mainly on the Chhattisgarh route have been cancelled ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Similarly, routes of trains like the Delhi-Vishakhapatnam Swarna Jayanti Express have been rescheduled.

Nearly 100 trips on 12 trains, including the superfast Rajdhani Express, have been cancelled between August 3 and August 19—the festival day. The cancellation of trains and rescheduled routes are likely to impact more than a lakh passengers who had made reservations to travel to their loved ones during Raskha Bandhan.

According to railway officials, some trains have been canceled due to technical reasons. The routes have been revised for other trains to minimize the inconvenience to passengers.

Some of the major trains that have been cancelled are:

Bilaspur-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (August 15)

New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Express (August 13)

Shalimar Express (August 11 to 17)

Nizamuddin-Raigad Gondwana Express (August 12 to 15, August 19)

Raigad-Nizamuddin Gondwana Express (August 14–17, August 19)

Korba-Amritsar Chhattisgarh Express (August 4 to 9, August 15)

Andhra Pradesh (AP Express) and Swarn Jayanti will run on changed routes.

20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express will reach its destination via Rayanapadu-Gundhala instead of its scheduled route untill August 10.

20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP Express will go via Gunadhala Rayanapadu instead of its scheduled route until August 10.

Similarly, the return train 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP Express take Gunadhala Rayanapadu route till August 10.

12804 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Swarn Jayanti Express will reach via Rayanapadu-Gundhala on August 4 & 7.

12803 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarn Jayanti Express will go via Gunadhala Rayanapadu on August 5 & 9.

