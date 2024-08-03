Patalpani-Kalakund: Madhya Pradesh's Monsoon-Special Treat For Travel Lovers!

By: Kajal Kumari | August 03, 2024
Our favourite 'Patalpani Waterfall' has become the new tourist attraction for not only MP citizens, but also other states'. Reason being a special heritage train that crosses right through the lush greens of the wonderful destination.
India Rail Info
If you are looking for a weekend getaway with friends and family, then this is perfect! Monsoon special Patalpani-Kalakund Heritage train (Train no. 52965) operates on Saturday & Sunday. The journey starts from Patalpani at 11:05 Am and reaches Kalakund at 1:05 Pm.
India Rail Info
The tickets can be booked through IRCTC website or MMT or Paytm. The train takes you through rich greens as waterfalls await to greet you.
India Rail Info
The train also passes through multiple long and dark tunnels thrilling you inside out. Also, it stops at both Patalpani and Kalakund station just to let you explore the destinations yourself.
Two Vistadome coaches, C-1 and C-2 (AC chair-car), and three non-AC coaches, D-1, D-2, and D-3. Each coach has 60 seats. AC Chair-Car: ₹265/ticket Non-AC Chair-Car : ₹20/ticket
India Rail Info
The trip offers many fun rides and games for adults and children also.
About food, just like the refreshing and rejuvenating view throughout the trip, you are going to find refreshing fruits on the trip along with a famous 'Kalakand' sold by the local vendors.
The return train (52966), Kalakund-Patalpani heritage train, departs from Kalakund at 3:34 Pm and reaches Patalpani at 4:30 Pm.
India Rail Info
If you are short on time, but in need of a breather, this trip is your answer!
So when are you going to escape to this one-in-a-year enthralling trip.
Thanks For Reading!