'Congress Is Trying To Take Nation On Path Of Negative Thinking, Ideology,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that 'raid is being planned' saying those people who have a policy of misguidance, lying and those who feel jealous of seeing the nation on the path of development, make such negative statements.

Union Minister Scindia also said that the Congress party was trying to take the nation on the path of negative thinking and ideology.

"Those people who have a policy of misguidance, lying and those who feel jealous instead of being proud of seeing the country on the path of development, give such negative statements and it is the condition of Congress today. It is not working to develop the country but it is trying to take the country on the path of negative thinking and ideology. It is trying to create disputes between brothers," said Scindia while addressing a Press conference in Gwalior on Saturday.

The union minister further said that the Congress party always opposed the report of every commission. It opposed the Mandal Commission reports, today they talked about caste.

"The Congress party which was wiped out in the recent Lok Sabha election, has not won a single seat in 13 states. If we see numbers of seats of Congress party in general elections of 2014, 2019, 2024 and combine them together then it has not even been able to reach the present seats of BJP in 2024," Scindia said.

Notably on Friday, August 2, taking to social media handle X, the Leader of Opposition posted, "Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED 'insiders' tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms Enforcement Directorate (ED) @dir_ed.....Chai and biscuits on me." The union minister further extended gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the road development in Gwalior region.

"I want to thank Nitin Gadkari Ji, under the leadership of PM Modi, he has done an impossible thing for Gwalior be it elevated road or Gwalior-Agra expressway. The current two-lane road Gwalior to Agra will remain as it is, we are building an alternate 6-lane expressway. The present road from Agra to Gwalior is 120 km long which takes two and a half hours but now after the construction of the expressway, it will be only 88 km long i.e. it will be about 25% less due to which we will be able to cover the distance within one hour 10 mins," he added.

Eight bridges, six flyovers will be constructed on the six-lane expressway worth Rs 4613 crores. The work of land acquisition has also been started in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Both state governments are working with the central government for it, Scindia said.

Efforts will be made to complete the expressway in the next two and half years, he added.