 BSNL Customers Can Avail 4G Services Shortly, 80K Towers To Be Installed By Oct; 5G Underway Says Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (WATCH)
Gwalior-Agra Expressway to half travel time between Delhi and Gwalior, said Scindia.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's recent remarks have ignited hope for BSNL, a government telecom company that was sidelined in the past few years.

The telecom minister arrived on a two-day tour to Gwalior on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the telecom minister said that BSNL customers will be able to enjoy 4G services shortly. He said that the work has already started, and 1 lakh towers of BSNL's 4G network will be installed by March 2025.

Next Stop, 5G

"The technology has been tested and is fully ready. The work of installing towers has also started. C Dot India, a government company, has prepared the core of the fast network. BSNL is implementing it. We will install 80,000 towers across the country by October, and the remaining 21,000 towers will be installed by March.

"I am glad that the consumers are now returning to BSNL," he added.

The telecom minister has also assured that BSNL will further expand to 5G services.

Gwalior-Agra Expressway to half travel time

Speaking about the development plans of his home in Gwalior, constituency Guna, and the nearby region, Scindia said that the land acquisition for the Gwalior-Agra Expressway has started. The expressway will be built at a cost of Rs 4613 crore and will include eight bridges and six flyovers. This high-speed corridor will shorten the travel time between Gwalior and Delhi to 3:45 hours, compared to the current 6 hours.

