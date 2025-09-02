 NCB, NRI Bust Cartels, Madhya Pradesh Narcotics Hunts Small Fry
₹2,000 crore drug haul by national agencies, state unit nets just ₹100 crore in 2.5 years

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
NCB, NRI Bust Cartels, Madhya Pradesh Narcotics Hunts Small Fry | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past year, national agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have cracked down hard on chemical drug networks, seizing factories and contraband worth over Rs 2,000 crore. But Madhya Pradesh's narcotics wing appears content chasing low-level drug peddlers.

In October 2024, the NCB and Gujarat ATS jointly raided a drug factory in Bagroda industrial complex near Bhopal, recovering raw materials and processed drugs worth Rs 1,800 crore.

Recently, the DRI carried out two major operations in Bhopal. In the first, officials seized hydroponic weed valued at Rs 72 crore from a baggage haul at Bhopal railway station. In the second, a Ugandan national was caught with drugs worth Rs 4 crore.

Meanwhile, MP’s narcotics department has focused largely on traditional narcotics like poppy husk, ganja, opium and their plants. When it comes to synthetic or chemical drugs, seizures remain small.

According to department data, police seized 42.9 kg of chemical drugs in 2023. This rose to 116 kg in 2024. Till March this year, only 5 kg had been seized. The combined value of these seizures over two and a half years is estimated at under Rs 100 crore.

DRI officials said their goal is to dismantle large-scale suppliers and traffickers, but also stressed the importance of state units targeting top-level dealers and investigating local distribution chains. They believe coordinated efforts are needed to bring both peddlers and users into the enforcement net.

