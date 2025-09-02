 Worker Stabbed To Death After He Refuses To Share 'Gutka' With Another Man In MP's Jabalpur
When the worker refused to provide it, a heated argument occurred. The accused were allegedly intoxicated as they attacked the victim.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Worker Stabbed To Death After He Refuses To Share 'Gutka' With Another Man In MP's Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A worker was killed with a knife after he refused to share gutka with another man in Jabalpur’s Gaurighat area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on August 30 in Jabalpur district where the body of an unidentified youth was discovered.

After police investigation, it was revealed that the youth, a worker by profession, was brutally murdered after a minor dispute about Gutka refusal, which later escalated into violence near Jhanda Chowk in Gaurighat.

Dispute over gutka turns deadly

According to Gaurighat police, the incident began when three local youths who were identified as Tarun, Prem and Akash who approached the worker and demanded gutka.

Repeated knife attacks

Eyewitness and initial investigations suggest that the trio repeatedly stabbed the worker with a knife. They left him fatally injured on the spot.

Passersby later noticed the body and informed the police. The victim’s identity remains unknown and authorities are working to trace information about him.

A case of murder has been registered at Gaurighat Police Station. The police tracked down and arrested the three accused within hours. Investigators confirmed that the assailants were known troublemakers in the locality, they were often involved in unlawful activities.

