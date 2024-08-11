MP Shocker: 21 Year Old Girl Raped, Blackmailed & Forced Abortion By Three Men In Gwalior; Two Of Three Arrested

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old college student has accused three men of raping her, blackmailing her for money, and forcing an abortion. The incident took place in March and the girl had been a victim of harassment and blackmail since then.

A case was registered on Saturday night when the parents of the victim went to lodge a complaint at the Murar police station in Gwalior district. Two of the three accused have been taken under custody and are being investigated.

According to information, the incidents began in March 2024 when the victim was allegedly raped by her friend's brother, Siddharth, who then threatened to kill her brother if she didn’t comply. He forced her to meet his friend, Raja, who also sexually assaulted her and took compromising photos and videos. The men continued to exploit and blackmail the victim, introducing her to a third accomplice, Deepak Pachauri, who also raped her.

When the victim became pregnant, the men allegedly forced her to take abortion pills. Despite her ordeal, the accused demanded money from her in exchange for deleting the photos and videos. The victim stole money from her home to pay them, but they did not delete the material. On July 11, Deepak allegedly entered her home and raped her again.

No FIR filed

On Saturday night, the victim and her family reported the matter to the Murar police station, but no FIR was filed despite the victim being made to wait all day by a female Sub-Inspector.

Two of the accused were taken into custody, but as of late Saturday, no formal case had been registered. The victim's father escalated the matter to SP Gwalior, Dharmveer, who instructed the police to take appropriate action.