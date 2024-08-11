Indore Crime Roundup: Man Kills Neighbour, Gets 7 Years RI; Khudel Accident Accused Booked

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man attacked and murdered his neighbour over suspicion that the deceased had cut power supply to his house. A local court on Saturday sentenced the accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. Assistant government prosecutor Shyam Dangi said that the convict in the case is Mohammad Fayaz Khan.

The incident took place on October 6, 2016 at around 6.30 am. The complainant Parveen B lodged a complaint at Chhatripura Police Station stating that the power had gone early in the morning on the day of the incident. The accused thought that the complainant's husband Yakub had cut the electricity wires due to which the power went off.

On this, the accused Fayaz first quarrelled and then attacked Yakub with a knife. The court of special judge Rakesh Thakur sentenced the accused Fayaz to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,500. The accused argued that he is a 70-year-old man and should be treated with leniency, but the court refused and said that the accused had broken the trust of the neighbour. No leniency can be shown.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourers Crushed To Death After Stone Plate Caves In At Balaghat Mine

Khudel accident accused booked

A biker, who hit a five-year-old girl resulting in her death, was booked by Khudel police on Friday night. The girl, identified as Pallavi, a resident of Dudhiya village, was going to a shop along with her mother when a speeding and recklessly driven bike hit her on August 7. She fell unconscious and was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The police registered a case against the biker Mithun Goshwami and seized his bike.