 Indore Crime Roundup: Man Kills Neighbour, Gets 7 Years RI; Khudel Accident Accused Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Crime Roundup: Man Kills Neighbour, Gets 7 Years RI; Khudel Accident Accused Booked

Indore Crime Roundup: Man Kills Neighbour, Gets 7 Years RI; Khudel Accident Accused Booked

The accused argued that he is a 70-year-old man and should be treated with leniency, but the court refused and said that the accused had broken the trust of the neighbour.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man attacked and murdered his neighbour over suspicion that the deceased had cut power supply to his house. A local court on Saturday sentenced the accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. Assistant government prosecutor Shyam Dangi said that the convict in the case is Mohammad Fayaz Khan.

The incident took place on October 6, 2016 at around 6.30 am. The complainant Parveen B lodged a complaint at Chhatripura Police Station stating that the power had gone early in the morning on the day of the incident. The accused thought that the complainant's husband Yakub had cut the electricity wires due to which the power went off.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case
Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As Reason For Denial
Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As Reason For Denial
Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing
Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced For Killing Colleague At Actor’s House
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced For Killing Colleague At Actor’s House

On this, the accused Fayaz first quarrelled and then attacked Yakub with a knife. The court of special judge Rakesh Thakur sentenced the accused Fayaz to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,500. The accused argued that he is a 70-year-old man and should be treated with leniency, but the court refused and said that the accused had broken the trust of the neighbour. No leniency can be shown.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourers Crushed To Death After Stone Plate Caves In At Balaghat Mine
article-image

Khudel accident accused booked

A biker, who hit a five-year-old girl resulting in her death, was booked by Khudel police on Friday night. The girl, identified as Pallavi, a resident of Dudhiya village, was going to a shop along with her mother when a speeding and recklessly driven bike hit her on August 7. She fell unconscious and was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The police registered a case against the biker Mithun Goshwami and seized his bike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MBBS Student Sabia Khan Pathan Safely Returns To India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

MBBS Student Sabia Khan Pathan Safely Returns To India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

MP: CBN & Police Seize Large Quantities Of Narcotics In Coordinated Anti-Drug Operations

MP: CBN & Police Seize Large Quantities Of Narcotics In Coordinated Anti-Drug Operations

CRACKDOWN | Seven, Including Two Minors, Arrested With Weapons

CRACKDOWN | Seven, Including Two Minors, Arrested With Weapons

ROAD WOES | Dhar-Indore Highway Deteriorates As Maintenance Neglected

ROAD WOES | Dhar-Indore Highway Deteriorates As Maintenance Neglected

National Green Tribunal Guidelines To Be Followed For Idol Making

National Green Tribunal Guidelines To Be Followed For Idol Making