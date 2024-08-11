Madhya Pradesh: Two-Seater Aircraft Of Karnataka’s Private Aviation Academy Crashes At Guna Airstrip; Pilots Injured, Stable (WATCH) | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A two-seater aircraft, model 152, crashed at the Guna airstrip on Sunday during a test flight. The incident occurred around 1 Pm when the aircraft took off for the test flight carrying two pilots. After flying for approximately 40 minutes, the aircraft crashed within the premises of the airstrip.

Pilots from Hyderabad stable

The pilots, Captain V. Chandra Thakur and Nagesh Kumar, sustained injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital. Fortunately, their condition is reported to be stable. They hail originally from Hyderabad.

Investigation on to find cause

It is suspected that the crash happened due to engine failure. The aircraft, which belongs to the Belagavi Aviation Training Institute in Karnataka, was brought to the Sha-Shib Academy in Guna for testing and maintenance. The pilots were hired by the institute and had arrived in Guna on Saturday.

Local police from the Cantt police station, along with academy officials, were present at the scene. The investigation is going on to discover the exact cause of the crash.



Further details are awaited.