 Madhya Pradesh: Two-Seater Aircraft Of Karnataka’s Private Aviation Academy Crashes At Guna Airstrip; Pilots Injured, Stable (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Two-Seater Aircraft Of Karnataka’s Private Aviation Academy Crashes At Guna Airstrip; Pilots Injured, Stable (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh: Two-Seater Aircraft Of Karnataka’s Private Aviation Academy Crashes At Guna Airstrip; Pilots Injured, Stable (WATCH)

It is suspected that the crash happened due to engine failure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Two-Seater Aircraft Of Karnataka’s Private Aviation Academy Crashes At Guna Airstrip; Pilots Injured, Stable (WATCH) | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A two-seater aircraft, model 152, crashed at the Guna airstrip on Sunday during a test flight. The incident occurred around 1 Pm when the aircraft took off for the test flight carrying two pilots. After flying for approximately 40 minutes, the aircraft crashed within the premises of the airstrip.

FP Photo

Pilots from Hyderabad stable

FPJ Shorts
Student Association Writes To UGC; Demands Action On Faculty Positions, Fellowships, & Facilities
Student Association Writes To UGC; Demands Action On Faculty Positions, Fellowships, & Facilities
Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It

The pilots, Captain V. Chandra Thakur and Nagesh Kumar, sustained injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital. Fortunately, their condition is reported to be stable. They hail originally from Hyderabad.

FP Photo

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Nigerian Man Released From Jabalpur Jail, Seeks To Stay, Get Married In India...
article-image

Investigation on to find cause

It is suspected that the crash happened due to engine failure. The aircraft, which belongs to the Belagavi Aviation Training Institute in Karnataka, was brought to the Sha-Shib Academy in Guna for testing and maintenance. The pilots were hired by the institute and had arrived in Guna on Saturday.

FP Photo

Local police from the Cantt police station, along with academy officials, were present at the scene. The investigation is going on to discover the exact cause of the crash.

Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Jabalpur Police Leads Bike Rally To Boost Awareness Ahead Of Independence...

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Jabalpur Police Leads Bike Rally To Boost Awareness Ahead Of Independence...

Madhya Pradesh: Two-Seater Aircraft Of Karnataka’s Private Aviation Academy Crashes At Guna...

Madhya Pradesh: Two-Seater Aircraft Of Karnataka’s Private Aviation Academy Crashes At Guna...

Paris Olympics 2024: 'It Was Heartbreaking But We Overcame It,' Says Hockey Player Vivek Prasad on...

Paris Olympics 2024: 'It Was Heartbreaking But We Overcame It,' Says Hockey Player Vivek Prasad on...

Madhya Pradesh: Nigerian Man Released From Jabalpur Jail, Seeks To Stay, Get Married In India...

Madhya Pradesh: Nigerian Man Released From Jabalpur Jail, Seeks To Stay, Get Married In India...

Timeless Temples Of Madhya Pradesh Part 2: A Dive Into Gods Of The Ancient Golden Era Of Stonework

Timeless Temples Of Madhya Pradesh Part 2: A Dive Into Gods Of The Ancient Golden Era Of Stonework