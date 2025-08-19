Will Suspense Over Madhya Pradesh's Next Chief Secretary End? CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM For Second Time In 19 Days

MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM For Second Time In 19 Days | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time in 19 days. Yadav met Modi at the Parliament House on Monday. Before this meeting, Yadav and Modi held talks for 45 minutes on July 31.

A decision on the Chief Secretary, together with other issues, may have figured in the talks between Yadav and Modi. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain is retiring on August 31. There is confusion over whether a new CS will be appointed or Jain will get an extension.

After the CM's meeting with the PM, there is hope that the mist over the issue may disperse. Yadav also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and it was his fourth trip to Delhi in the past 20 days.

As Jain was the centre's choice as CS, it is the Central Government which will decide the issue of his extension.

CM invites PM to MP

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. He requested Modi to inaugurate the metro rail in Bhopal and Kisan Sammelan. Yadav informed the Prime Minister that Swadeshi Abhiyan had been launched in the state.

In the past one year and four months, his government launched a major campaign for industrialisation. He said MOUs over Rs 30,00,000 crore had been signed with industrial houses, which would generate jobs for 21 people.

CS was in Delhi for 2 days, met Governor on return

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain was in Delhi for two days. He went to Delhi on Sunday morning and re-turned from there on Monday evening. Jain met Governor Mangubhai Patel at Rajbhawan after returning from there.

The state has yet to send a proposal for Jain's extension. After the CM-PM meeting, it is considered that the deci-sion over the issue might have been taken