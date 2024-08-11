 Madhya Pradesh: Nigerian Man Released From Jabalpur Jail, Seeks To Stay, Get Married In India Despite Expired Visa
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Nigerian Man Released From Jabalpur Jail, Seeks To Stay, Get Married In India Despite Expired Visa

Madhya Pradesh: Nigerian Man Released From Jabalpur Jail, Seeks To Stay, Get Married In India Despite Expired Visa

Approximately seven years ago, John was arrested in Delhi by Jabalpur police for defrauding a woman from Jabalpur through a matrimonial site.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Nigerian Man Released From Jabalpur Jail, Seeks To Stay, Get Married In India Despite Expired Visa | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An interesting case has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Sunday, where an ex-prisoner who hails from Nigeria wishes to stay and get married in India.

In fact, the Nigerian man John, also named as Brownie, had been imprisoned in Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail since 2018. Recently, he has been released but remains in police custody as a 'government guest.' After his release, the Civil Lines Police in Jabalpur is still hosting John.

FPJ Shorts
Hindenburg-SEBI Controversy: Chetan Bhagat Calls For Better Transparency, Says 'Will Affect Millions Of Future Jobs'
Hindenburg-SEBI Controversy: Chetan Bhagat Calls For Better Transparency, Says 'Will Affect Millions Of Future Jobs'
'Stop Judging': Jasmine Bhasin Pens Another Note Amid Breakup Rumours With Aly Goni
'Stop Judging': Jasmine Bhasin Pens Another Note Amid Breakup Rumours With Aly Goni
Tragic! 13-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death At Cricket Ground In Delhi's Ranhola
Tragic! 13-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death At Cricket Ground In Delhi's Ranhola
'Pakadke Maarna Chaiye': Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar For Endorsing Pan Masala
'Pakadke Maarna Chaiye': Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar For Endorsing Pan Masala
John from Nigeria

John from Nigeria | FP Photo

What was his crime?

Approximately seven years ago, John was arrested in Delhi by Jabalpur police for defrauding a woman of Rs.17 lakh from Jabalpur through a matrimonial site. He was convicted and sentenced to prison for posing as a foreign national and tricking the woman into a fake marriage.

Read Also
MP August 11 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In 7 Districts Including Gwalior; Bhopal, Indore To...
article-image

Man wants to get married in India

Upon completing his jail sentence, John was released, but his troubles escalated as his visa had expired. As a result, he was held at the Civil Lines Police Station in Jabalpur. The police have informed the central government and the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate the process of deporting him back to Nigeria.

In a twist, John has refused to return to his home country, expressing a desire to stay in India and start a new life, even expressing a wish to marry in Delhi. John, who has learned to speak Hindi fluently during his seven years in jail, believes India offers better opportunities than his homeland.

Currently, the police are accommodating John while the deportation process is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Nigerian Man Released From Jabalpur Jail, Seeks To Stay, Get Married In India...

Madhya Pradesh: Nigerian Man Released From Jabalpur Jail, Seeks To Stay, Get Married In India...

Timeless Temples Of Madhya Pradesh Part 2: A Dive Into Gods Of The Ancient Golden Era Of Stonework

Timeless Temples Of Madhya Pradesh Part 2: A Dive Into Gods Of The Ancient Golden Era Of Stonework

MP August 11 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In 7 Districts Including Gwalior; Bhopal, Indore To...

MP August 11 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In 7 Districts Including Gwalior; Bhopal, Indore To...

Viral Video: Woman Found Scrubbing Guns In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena District; Cops Unearth Illegal...

Viral Video: Woman Found Scrubbing Guns In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena District; Cops Unearth Illegal...

MBBS Student Sabia Khan Pathan Safely Returns To India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

MBBS Student Sabia Khan Pathan Safely Returns To India Amid Bangladesh Crisis