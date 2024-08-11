Madhya Pradesh: Nigerian Man Released From Jabalpur Jail, Seeks To Stay, Get Married In India Despite Expired Visa | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An interesting case has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Sunday, where an ex-prisoner who hails from Nigeria wishes to stay and get married in India.

In fact, the Nigerian man John, also named as Brownie, had been imprisoned in Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail since 2018. Recently, he has been released but remains in police custody as a 'government guest.' After his release, the Civil Lines Police in Jabalpur is still hosting John.

#WATCH | Jabalpur: Nigerian Man, Freed After Being Jailed In 2018 Fraud Case, Asks Cops To Let Him Stay In India#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/5WHliTu3hr — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 11, 2024

John from Nigeria | FP Photo

What was his crime?

Approximately seven years ago, John was arrested in Delhi by Jabalpur police for defrauding a woman of Rs.17 lakh from Jabalpur through a matrimonial site. He was convicted and sentenced to prison for posing as a foreign national and tricking the woman into a fake marriage.

Man wants to get married in India

Upon completing his jail sentence, John was released, but his troubles escalated as his visa had expired. As a result, he was held at the Civil Lines Police Station in Jabalpur. The police have informed the central government and the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate the process of deporting him back to Nigeria.

In a twist, John has refused to return to his home country, expressing a desire to stay in India and start a new life, even expressing a wish to marry in Delhi. John, who has learned to speak Hindi fluently during his seven years in jail, believes India offers better opportunities than his homeland.

Currently, the police are accommodating John while the deportation process is underway.