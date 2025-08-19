Madhya Pradesh Govt Amends Civil Service Leave Rule: Surrogate Mothers Will Be Entitled To Maternity Leave, Single Male Employees Can Avail Paternity Leave On Adoption

Representational Photo/Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet gave the nod to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (Leave) Rule 2025 on Tuesday. Now, the state employees will be entitled to leaves akin to those of central employees.

The amended rule says that surrogate and commissioning mothers will have maternal leave. Single male government employees will be entitled to parental leave on adoption of a child.

Scholarships to tribal students

In yet another major decision, tribal students will get scholarship for all twelve months. This will be a huge help to them; particularly poor tribal students living in hostels for exam preparations will benefit immensely. Boys will get a scholarship of Rs 1650, and girls will get a scholarship of Rs 1750.

Geeta Bhawan in every district

The cabinet also approved a proposal to construct a Geeta Bhawan in every district. In five years, as per the declaration of the BJP manifesto, every district will have a Geeta Bhawan, which will have a well-equipped library and a cafeteria.

A decision has been taken to establish an endocrinology department. Meanwhile, Ayurvedic colleges will be set up in five districts, including Sagar, Balaghat, Narmadapuram, etc. The Electronic Manufacturing cluster will come up in Berasia of Bhopal. It will have a Research and Development Centre. The government has decided to revive Morena's sugar factory on the farmers' assurance that they will sow a sugarcane crop.