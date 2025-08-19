 Madhya Pradesh Govt Amends Civil Service Leave Rule: Surrogate Mothers Will Be Entitled To Maternity Leave, Single Male Employees Can Avail Paternity Leave On Adoption
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Govt Amends Civil Service Leave Rule: Surrogate Mothers Will Be Entitled To Maternity Leave, Single Male Employees Can Avail Paternity Leave On Adoption

Madhya Pradesh Govt Amends Civil Service Leave Rule: Surrogate Mothers Will Be Entitled To Maternity Leave, Single Male Employees Can Avail Paternity Leave On Adoption

The cabinet also approved a proposal to construct a Geeta Bhawan in every district. In five years, as per the declaration of the BJP manifesto, every district will have a Geeta Bhawan, which will have a well-equipped library and a cafeteria.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo/Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet gave the nod to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (Leave) Rule 2025 on Tuesday. Now, the state employees will be entitled to leaves akin to those of central employees.

The amended rule says that surrogate and commissioning mothers will have maternal leave. Single male government employees will be entitled to parental leave on adoption of a child.

Read Also
Will Suspense Over Madhya Pradesh's Next Chief Secretary End? CM Mohan Yadav Meets PM For Second...
article-image

Scholarships to tribal students

In yet another major decision, tribal students will get scholarship for all twelve months. This will be a huge help to them; particularly poor tribal students living in hostels for exam preparations will benefit immensely. Boys will get a scholarship of Rs 1650, and girls will get a scholarship of Rs 1750.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane

Geeta Bhawan in every district

The cabinet also approved a proposal to construct a Geeta Bhawan in every district. In five years, as per the declaration of the BJP manifesto, every district will have a Geeta Bhawan, which will have a well-equipped library and a cafeteria.

A decision has been taken to establish an endocrinology department. Meanwhile, Ayurvedic colleges will be set up in five districts, including Sagar, Balaghat, Narmadapuram, etc. The Electronic Manufacturing cluster will come up in Berasia of Bhopal. It will have a Research and Development Centre. The government has decided to revive Morena's sugar factory on the farmers' assurance that they will sow a sugarcane crop.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District