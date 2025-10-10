MP Tragic! 62-Year-Old Ends Life After Married Daughter Flees With Lover In Morena | IANS

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal region, where a father ended his life after his married daughter fled with her lover.

According to information, the deceased was identified as 62-year-old Puran Singh Kushwaha, a resident of Karsadda village in Porsa in Morena district.

Kushwaha had married off his daughter Jyoti for the second time just 6 months ago. Jyoti’s first marriage, held about 3 years earlier, had ended in separation. Her second marriage was with Jagdish, a resident of Nawli village.

On Tuesday, Jyoti was visiting her parental home along with her husband. When the couple reached the Porsa market, Jyoti told her husband to buy sweets while she waited. However, as soon as he left, Jyoti fled with her lover, Harsh Jatav.

Case registered

When Jagdish informed his father-in-law Puran Singh about what had happened, Singh was devastated. Shocked and deeply embarrassed by the incident, he reportedly ended his life by hanging himself late at night at his home.

Upon receiving the information, police from Mahua station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered and police have launched a search for Jyoti and her lover.

Police said that the father took the extreme step after being heartbroken by his daughter’s act. The tragic incident has left the local community in deep sorrow.