MP News: Observing Karwa Chauth Fast, Wife Dies, Husband Critical After Speeding Jeep Hits Bike In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died and her husband was seriously injured after a speeding jeep hit their motorcycle from behind in Guna on Friday.

The jeep skidded and crashed into the bike, throwing the couple almost 20 feet away.

The accident took place near All India Radio on Jail Road in Guna's Cantonment (Cantt) area on Friday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the jeep was moving at a very high speed when the driver suddenly saw the motorcycle ahead and applied brakes.

The woman was identified as Priyanka Kushwaha, while her husband Deepak Kushwaha suffered serious injuries. After hitting the bike, the jeep went out of control and rammed into a tree with such force that the tree was uprooted.

The jeep driver Sachin Khatik and four passengers, Shubham Dhakad, Ashwin Raghuvanshi, Mohit Dhakad, and Rihan Khan, were also injured.

All of them were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said that after the crash, locals tried to stop passing auto-rickshaws to help the injured, but no one stopped. Later, an ambulance arrived and took them to the hospital.

Police said, the youths had borrowed the jeep belongs to man named Gappu Yadav. The Cantonment police have started an investigation into the case.

It was later found that Priyanka Kushwaha had kept a Karwa Chauth fast on Friday.

Mehendi was still visible on her hands when the accident took place, adding a deeply emotional touch to the tragedy.