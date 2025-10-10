Web Series ‘The Revolutionaries’ Scenes Shot At Narmada Ghats In Khargone; Next At Mandav, Makadkheda | FP Photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): The beautiful Narmada ghats situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district are nowadays emerging as one of the favourite destinations for film shoots.

A few scenes of a web series titled were filmed at Navdathodi Ghat near Kasrawad on Thursday.

Villagers play British soldiers

More than 20 young men from nearby villages - Navdathodi, Sayata, and Bothu - played the roles of British soldiers during the shoot. The filming began early in the morning and continued till noon.

Scenes were shot around the Shalivahan Shiv Temple and the main ghats, depicting boats on the river, flags and soldiers in traditional costumes.

Assistant production in-charge Satish Pawar said the series is based on the stories of young freedom fighters who fought bravely against British rule.

It is inspired by writer Sanjeev Sanyal’s book ‘Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom.’

The cast

The series is directed by Nikkhil Advani, known for films like Batla House and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. It stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah.

Local residents were excited to watch the shoot, saying it has given new recognition to the area. The next phase of filming will take place soon at Mandav and Makadkheda ghats.