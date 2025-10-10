Karwa Chauth 2025: Moon To Take 39 Minutes To Appear Across Madhya Pradesh; Check Timings Below | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All married women are fasting with their hearts for the long lives of their respective partners on the Friday, the occasion on Karwa Chauth.

The festival is being celebrated across the country today and the ‘moonrise’ has become the much awaited event for today.

This year, the moon will not only shine brighter but will also be slightly closer to Earth, making it appear larger and more luminous than usual.

Also, the moon is going to start appearing around 8 pm onwards in different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Check the moonrise timings below:

Notably, when the moon begins to rise from the horizon, it usually takes 15 - 20 minutes before it becomes clearly visible.Also, the moon will rise at different times across Madhya Pradesh.

In Singrauli, it will be visible first at 8:02 pm, while in Alirajpur, located on the western edge of the state, it will appear at 8:41 pm. The journey of the moon from east to west will take about 39 minutes.

In Bhopal, the moon is expected to rise around 8:26 pm , and women will be able to see it clearly by 8:45 pm.

