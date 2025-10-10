MP News: Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart Begins From Friday, 700 Participants To Attend |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) 2025 will begin at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, Bhopal from October 11.

Organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, the event will host over 700 participants, including more than 80 foreign tour operators from 27 countries, 150 domestic tour operators, 355 sellers, film representatives, and media professionals. They include Ekta Kapoor (TV and film producer), Raghuvir Yadav (Theatre and film actor), Manish Puri (President – Sales, Air India), Anna Saura (Spanish Film Producer) and Lara Molina (Member, Spain Film Commission)

Tourism, Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi addressing media persons here on Thursday said that in collaboration with FICCI this will be one of the largest state-level travel marts in the country. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold one-on-one investor meetings, along with panel discussions focused on the tourism potential of the state.

Besides, over 3,000 B2B meetings will be held during the mart. Over 120 stalls will be set up, featuring handloom and handicraft products, with live demonstrations of Gond Art and Chanderi saree weaving.

[Story by Staff Reporter]