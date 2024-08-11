MP August 11 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In 7 Districts Including Gwalior; Bhopal, Indore To Witness Light Rains | PTI/Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Gwalior and seven other districts in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and other districts across the state are also expected to experience light rain and thunder.

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Pramendra Kumar, light rain and thunderstorms are expected across the state on August 12, 13, and 14. After August 14, more intense weather activity is likely.

Weather at 11 Am | IMD Bhopal

Heavy Rain Alert: There may be heavy rain in Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli and Gwalior.

Light Rains, Thunder: There is an alert of thunder, lightning and light rain in other districts of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur.

Cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Dams in the state

Due to continuous heavy rain, the major dams in Madhya Pradesh are now more than 80% full. To maintain water levels, the gates of several dams, including Kolar, Bansagar, Kundaliya, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Kaliyasot, and Bhadbhada, have been opened. With more rain expected in the coming days, these gates may be opened again to manage the water levels.

Weather on Saturday

On Saturday, several districts in the state experienced rainfall. Betul received nearly an inch of rain, while other districts like Satna, Sidhi, Bhopal, Dhar, Guna, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Indore, Khandwa, Pachmarhi, Raisen, Ratlam, and Ujjain also saw significant rainfall.

Rain records

State has already received 70% of its seasonal rainfall within 51 days. In 11 districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur, around 80% of the season's expected rainfall has already occurred. Mandla district has recorded the highest rainfall, with 40 inches of rain so far.

In the Jabalpur and Bhopal divisions, rainfall has already exceeded the normal levels. Districts like Bhopal, Rajgarh, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Sagar, and Balaghat have received 30 inches or more of rain, with Mandla recording over 40 inches. The average annual rainfall in Mandla is around 47 inches.