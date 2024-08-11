Better Late Than Never: Married Couples Going For ‘Pre-Wedding Shoots’ On Landmark Anniversaries In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Couples who have been married for 25 or even 50 years are going for shoots along the lines of pre-and post-wedding shoots. When these older couples tied the knot, there was no concept of pre-wedding or post-wedding shoots. So, they are organising such shoots on their silver or golden shoots.

The shoots for not-so-young couples are similar to that for the younger couples, with a few differences. Venues range from indoors to parks, hotels, lakes and picnic spots. The couples are shot in different poses, enjoying company and holding hands with a Bollywood number or a Western song playing in the background.

“Some couples prefer the retro look. In such cases, the songs are from their era and so is the attire. Women mainly wear salwar suits, sarees or ghagra-choli or dresses which were considered modern in their times. They also go for the hair styles of the film heroes and heroines of their era,” says Ankur Patidar of Patidar Studios in MP Nagar.

According to Bunty Chhabra from Aakriti Studio, Bhopal, the details are worked out on the basis of the bonding of the couples and their age. “It depends on them. Some are not very comfortable enacting mushy scenes in front of the camera, others are,” says Chhabra, who has organised such shoots at Jehan Numa Retreat, Kaliasot Dam and some private farm houses around the city. The cost ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 and it takes one or two days to complete the shoot,” Chhabra says.

Photographer Aqueel Khan who has organised a few such shoots, says that how the shoots are organised depends on the client. “Some prefer being shot while travelling or while doing daily chores. Others prefer more romantic settings, ” Khan adds.